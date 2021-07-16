Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Drops By 96.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $128.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

