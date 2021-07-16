Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 173.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Friday. 26,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,089. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

