Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 173.3%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,600 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of CNPOF remained flat at $$1.57 during midday trading on Friday. 26,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,089. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

