Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Grows By 84.0%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.
In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $71,520.00. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,591 shares in the company, valued at $551,894.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,019 shares of company stock valued at $500,504 in the last ninety days.
Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
