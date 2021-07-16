Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Declines By 81.5%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 41,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14. Saint Jean Carbon has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

