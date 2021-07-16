Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Drops By 23.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,586,100 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 4,673,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,992.3 days.
OTCMKTS SPXCF remained flat at $$8.19 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $8.30.
About Singapore Exchange
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.