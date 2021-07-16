Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Rises By 390.1%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, an increase of 390.1% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

