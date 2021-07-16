Short Interest in Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Increases By 300.0%

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Telkonet stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,398.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

