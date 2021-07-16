Short Interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Grows By 170.5%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the June 15th total of 193,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,868,870 shares of company stock valued at $64,842,015. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Trean Insurance Group by 126.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

