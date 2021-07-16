Short Interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Declines By 95.7%

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 105,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090,782. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

