Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Declines By 84.0%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VXIT stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 54,720,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,631,480. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.02.

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company. It is involved in incubating solar technologies that establish electrification, education, connectivity, and community development infrastructures in rural communities to empower the individual, community, and local economy. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

