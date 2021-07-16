Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Declines By 58.3%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 187,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,091. Wayland Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
About Wayland Group
