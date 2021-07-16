Short Interest in Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Declines By 58.3%

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRRCF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 187,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,091. Wayland Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Wayland Group

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

