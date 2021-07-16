Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Drops By 83.3%

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 685,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WNEB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

WNEB opened at $8.14 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

