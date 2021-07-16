Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €51.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.73 ($60.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.75.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.