Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €51.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.73 ($60.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €52.56 ($61.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 35.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.75.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

