Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

