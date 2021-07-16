SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Down 1.1%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.08.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

