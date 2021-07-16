Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 363,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.50 million and a PE ratio of -22.26.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,045,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,578,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

