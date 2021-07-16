Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.50 million and a P/E ratio of -21.89. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.