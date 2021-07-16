Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

