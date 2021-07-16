Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SSLLF remained flat at $$169.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.43. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $175.42.
About Siltronic
