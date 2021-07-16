Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

