Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,449. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.