Silverarc Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,459 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

