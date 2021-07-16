Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HALO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.