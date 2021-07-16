Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 171.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

