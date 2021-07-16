Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PolyPid by 92.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

PYPD traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

