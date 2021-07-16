Silverarc Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 159,221 shares during the quarter. Vericel makes up 3.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vericel worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.96 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,679. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.