Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Veracyte makes up about 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Veracyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,759,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,667. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.