Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.