Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells $885,300.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00.

Shares of SI opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $43,480,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

