Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Major Shareholder Frederick G. Smith Sells 27,488 Shares

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $905,729.60. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

