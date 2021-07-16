SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $161.21 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $161.21 million and $4.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00832047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

