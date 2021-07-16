SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells $170,400.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $170,400.00.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

