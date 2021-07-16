SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata Sells 2,400 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 2,400 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $204,840.00.

Akira Takata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00.

SiTime stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

