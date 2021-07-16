Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

