Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $25.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

SKLZ stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,763,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $35,346,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

