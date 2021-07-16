SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,345 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $53.69.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.
The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.
In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.
About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
