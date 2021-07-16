SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 682,345 shares.The stock last traded at $54.62 and had previously closed at $53.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

