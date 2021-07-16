Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $860.24

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 860.24 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 841 ($10.99). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($11.22), with a volume of 50,210 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 860.24. The stock has a market cap of £970.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

About Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

