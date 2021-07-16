Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $860.24

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 860.24 ($11.24) and traded as low as GBX 841 ($10.99). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 859 ($11.22), with a volume of 50,210 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 860.24. The stock has a market cap of £970.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

