Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53.

Smartsheet stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

