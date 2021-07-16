Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh Sells 21,737 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53.
Smartsheet stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.53. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after acquiring an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,129,000 after acquiring an additional 563,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.