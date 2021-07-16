SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cfra set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.15.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$33.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.66.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

