SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 68.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

