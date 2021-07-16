Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Socket Mobile were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Socket Mobile by 88.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 million, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

