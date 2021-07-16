Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STWRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

