Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,867 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 7.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 245,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,508. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

