SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SP. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $690.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.