SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Reaches $1.87 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $491,332.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00108823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00148389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,148.16 or 0.99770357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.