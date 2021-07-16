Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) PT Raised to C$10.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.17.

CVE:SDE opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$600.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$6.20.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

