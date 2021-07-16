SpartanNash Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 607% compared to the typical daily volume of 567 call options.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,746. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $676.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $111,595.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 214,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.