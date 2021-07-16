SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 678,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

