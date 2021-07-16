Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt Sells 6,047 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $133.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

