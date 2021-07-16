Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spok by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Spok by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPOK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. Spok has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

